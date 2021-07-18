Keon Johnson ‘growing’ through the NBA Draft process

The former Volunteer standout is one of 15 players to get invited to the NBA Draft green room so far

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee standout guard Keon Johnson shined for Big Orange this past season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Before Johnson became a staple for Barnes’ Bunch, the guard was attracting pro scouts and it intensified as the season progressed. The Shelbyville, Tennessee native is slated in most mock drafts to be a top ten pick. It wasn’t hard to notice Johnson, but he kept the distractions to a minimum during the season.

“I really wasn’t focused on the lottery or the NBA Draft at the time. A year ago at this time I was just focused on getting to Tennessee and it’s been an amazing process,” Johnson said.

The final game of Johnson’s Tennessee career came all the way back on March 19, but the VFL has grown to new heights since that NCAA Tournament First Round loss to Oregon State.

“I’ve gotten to grow my game since my last game of college, feel like I’ve been growing as far as being more consistent with my shot as well as being more of a ball handler. I feel like my game has grown since my last game.”