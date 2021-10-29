Kenny’s Picks: Truex will take it, Titans run over Colts, Hokies repeat Georgia Tech massacre

Drivers, from left to right, Martin Truex Jr. (19), William Byron (24) and Tyler Reddick (8) make their way around the track during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

(WJHL) – The regular NASCAR season will come to an end with the Martinsville Xfinity 300 on Sunday, Oct. 31. While Kyle Larson has been dominating the season, there are three open spots being fought for by eight drivers for the race championship at Phoenix raceway.

Ryan Blaney sits only one point behind the final playoff position, while Martin Truex Jr., who is my pick to win this race, trails by three points heading into Sunday’s race. Chase Elliott and Danny Hamlin are sitting above the cut line, so you can expect them to do everything they can do to stay out of trouble.

Over in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans, who have won their past three games, are set to face off against the Indianapolis Colts who started the season with three losses, including one against the Titans.

After a less than stellar start to the season, the Colts have won three of their last four games. The Colts defense has been very disappointing this season, and now they are being asked to stop Derrick Henry and AJ Brown; however, it appears they will have a break as they will not have to worry about stopping Tennessee Wide receiver Julio Jones, who is reportedly sitting out of Sunday’s game due to injury. This game could get real ugly real fast if Tennessee starts quick.

Over in college football, we are focusing on Virginia, since Tennessee and ETSU have open dates.

The Hokies hope to bounce back from three straight losses this weekend as they face off against Georgia Tech. With their current (3-4) record, Georgia Tech is hoping to reach that magic six victory total, while Hokies head coach Justin Fuente needs the win to help keep his job in Blacksburg.

Georgia Tech has won four of their last six, and the Hokies mauled the Jackets 45-0 last year and should do the same on Saturday at high noon.