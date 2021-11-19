Kenny’s picks: Titans to tackle Texans, Hokies will face Hurricanes, Vols get a break, Bucs face Bears

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can’t make the catch in the back of the end zone as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Donte’ Deayon defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(WJHL) – The picks are in! We have a lot of football this week so let’s take a look at who is expected to take home some W’s.

Titans vs. Texans

After being unbeaten in last week’s pick, I am hoping to keep things rolling in the same direction as we begin with the NFL where the Tennessee Titans will hit the road to face the Houston Texans.

The Titans are now tied for the best record in the entire NFL due to winning their last 6 games in a row. Injuries to Derrick Henry and Julio Jones did not slow them down, so they should have no problem tackling the Texans 27-10.

Hokies vs. Hurricanes

Over on the college football field, the Virginia Tech Hokies have decided to give head coach Justin Fuente his marching orders with only two games left in the season and two winnable games on the schedule beginning with the Miami Florida Hurricanes this week.

For the year, the two teams enter this contest with identical 5-5 overall records and 3-3 records in conference play and while the Hurricanes are playing for a bowl game bid, the Hokies will be playing for their former coach barely winning the game 24-21.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Alabama Jaguars

As we head over to Knoxville we will be taking a look at the Tennessee Volunteers and their game with the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Volunteers can finally exhale after playing ranked opponents such as Ole Miss, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia when they welcome the Jaguars.

South Alabama might be 5-5, but with the exception of last week’s defeat to Appalachian State, they’ve been competitive in every game. They nearly upset nationally ranked Louisiana back in October, but that will not happen Saturday as the Volunteers become bowl eligible by winning 45-14.

ETSU Buccaneers vs. Mercer Bears

And last but certainly not least, the biggest game of the day in the Tri-Cities will take place in Johnson City at William B. Greene, Jr. stadium where the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will host the Mercer Bears.

This game will be for the Southern Conference championship and possibly a bye in the opening round along with home games should they continue to win. The Bucs will lean heavily on the duo of their outstanding running backs who ran for almost 500 yards during a victory over Western Carolina last week.

The ETSU Bucs had to share the SoCon title in 2018, but not this time because they will beat the Bears 35-27.