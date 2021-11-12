Kenny’s Picks: Titans continue streak, Vols in trouble & Bucs keep championship hopes alive

(WJHL) – NASCAR is over, so it’s all football this week in Kenny’s Picks! Let’s check the crystal ball for some gridiron predictions!

Titans vs. Saints

The Titans come into this game having won their last five games, including victories over the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams. On the other hand, the Saints are looking to rebound after dropping their Week 9 contest to the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to that, New Orleans had won its last three.

I think the Titans make it back-to-back losses for the Saints.

Final Pick: Titans win 35-24.

Virginia Tech vs. Duke

In college football, two teams headed in the wrong direction are the Virginia Tech Hokies and Duke Blue Devils. The two Coastal Division programs are a combined 1-9 with the Hokies’ win at Georgia Tech on Oct. 30 the sole victory for either team.

As for the coaches David Cutliffe of Duke and Justin Fuente of Virginia Tech, their seats are getting hotter, but Fuente is the one who saves his job after this game.

Final Pick: The Hokies will win 24-21.

ETSU vs Western Carolina

In Cullowhee, NC the ETSU Buccaneers will try and keep their Southern Conference championship hopes alive when they face the Western Carolina Catamounts. This could be a trap game for the Bucs, who face a Cats team that lost the first six games of the season but have turned things around by beating The Citadel, Wofford and Furman this past week.

It won’t be easy, but All Socon running back Quay Holmes, who has carried the ball 159 times for a team-high 955 yards (119.4 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year will be hard to stop.

Final Pick: ETSU wins 30-17.

Tennessee vs Georgia

Finally, in Knoxville, the nation’s No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will come calling on Rockie Top for a noon start. Georgia is looking to post an 8-0 SEC mark for the first time in school history. Georgia leads the all-time series 25-23-2.

Despite that, the Bulldogs are not a lock to cover the Georgia vs. Tennessee spread. That’s because the Volunteers just knocked off a team that was ranked on the road last week, and they’ve played other tough teams well, but it will not be enough.

Final Pick: The Bulldogs win 35-17.