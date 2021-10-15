Kenny’s Picks: Texas, Titans and streak hunting

October 15, 2021 – This week in Kenny’s Picks, we’re looking at a streak in NASCAR and some tough battles on the gridiron.

NASCAR has reached its elite eight as they head to the Texas Motor Speedway, and once again, the hottest driver continues to be Ryan Larson, who won last week at the Charlotte Roval. He just might find competition from Denny Hamlin, who’s won every first race in each of the playoff sessions.

In the NFL, the Tennessee Titans will be on the road when they travel to Buffalo to play arguably one of the hottest teams in the league in Buffalo. The Titans’ most recent win was a rout over Jacksonville, but the Bills are not the Jags so this game will be much tougher for Tannehill.

Switching to college football, the Virginia Tech Hokies will play for first place in the ACC Coastal divisional race.

The Hokies are coming off a last-second loss to the nationally-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish and are about to face one of the best quarterbacks in the country in the Panthers’ Kenny Pickett, who leads the nations top offense, so the Hokies 24th-ranked scoring defense will be tested.

In Knoxville, former Tennessee head football coach Lane Kiffin will come calling alongside his nationally ranked Ole Miss Rebels. He will face a sold-out “Checkered Neyland stadium” and a Vols team that has averaged 53.5 points scoring per game in wins over Missouri and South Carolina. The Rebels, however, can also put some points on the board with the fourth overall scoring offense in the country, so this just might turn into a shoot-out.

Finally, in Chattanooga, the ETSU Buccaneers are trying to go 7-0 for the first time in school history when they face the Mocs, the pre-season number one pick in the Southern Conference in the “Rail Rivalry.” It’s a matchup of arguably the two most physical defenses in the league.

It’s also two of the best rushing attacks with four of the best running backs in the league on display in Finley Stadium. The Bucs will also face the league’s best rushing defense from Chattanooga, so whatever team makes the fewest mistakes will win the game and jump into the driver seat for the SoCon championship.