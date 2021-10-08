Kenny’s Picks: Course racing in Charlotte, Big Orange Bash and Bucs v. Bulldogs

Friday, October 8, 2021 (WJHL) – In this week’s version of Kenny’s Picks, we begin with racing in Charlotte as the drivers head to the Bank of America Roval 400 for a little road course racing on Sunday.

Chase Elliott, the winner of six of the last ten road course races, is favored to win the night. Elliott won the last two races on this track and hasn’t finished worse than sixth in three starts.

In the NFL, the Tennessee Titans will be on the road playing in that mess known as Jacksonville, the Jags have yet to win this year. In fact, they’ve lost 19 consecutive games and their coach faced some criticism after a tape of him in a bar with a girl dancing for him went viral. There’s no telling which version of the Titans shows up in this game but they’ll still have enough to keep the Jags winless.

On the college football field, the Tennessee Volunteers are coming off an explosive win over Missouri in which they scored over 50 points, but mind you that was against one of the worse defenses in the country. The Vols who have the 10th-ranked scoring offense in the country will now take on a South Carolina team which has the 23rd-ranked scoring defense, but I think the Volunteers who will be in all black jerseys will have enough to hold off first-year head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.

And finally, the ETSU Buccaneers will try and run their record to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southern Conference when they host the Citadel Bulldogs who will have former Science Hill Hilltopper Jaylan Adams under center.

The Citadel is coming off a big win on Saturday, holding off military rival Virginia Military Institute by the final of 35-24 in Charleston, S.C. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in league action.

The Bucs will improve their record to 10-5 over The Citadel when playing games inside Johnson City, despite dropping the last two outings to the Bulldogs.