Kenny’s Picks: Bucs win on the hardwood but fall in North Dakota, Titans get back to business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — This week’s Kenny Picks will bounce back on the basketball court when the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers take on Morehead State at Freedom Hall Saturday.

ETSU vs. Morehead State

The Bucs have won the last three home games, with an average score of 79.3 points while giving up 61 points. From the other side of the court, Morehead State has held opponents to 63.8 points per game — the lowest figures among all Ohio Valley Conference teams.

Prediction: The Bucs will score yet another victory against the Eagles in a close game, winning 78-74.

Tennessee vs. UNC-Greensboro

Over in Knoxville, the 13th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will take on UNC-Greensboro from the Southern Conference as the Spartans return from an 11-day break between games. The Vols are still coming off a loss to Texas Tech on Dec. 7, but that won’t keep them from scoring a win against the Spartans Saturday.

Prediction: Vols win at home 92-68.

Titans vs. Jaguars

Another team that has had some time off included the Tennessee Titans, but that ends Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are riding a four-game losing streak following a string of six wins.

No shame lies with the Titans’ loss to New England, but their downfall against the Texans served as a surprise to both the team and fans.

Prediction: Jacksonville’s current four-game losing streak will rise to five on Sunday after the Titans beat them out 28-17.

Bucs vs. Bison

From the NFL to NCAA, the 7th-ranked Bucs will hit the field Saturday in the quarter-final founds of the FCS playoffs against 2nd-ranked North Dakota State.

The two teams share some similar philosophies regarding offensive strategy, as both aim to establish the run game first.

Prediction: While the Bucs have an opportunity to put the program on the map, they will fall short against the Bison 35-24.