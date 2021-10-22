Kenny’s Picks: Bucs bounce back, Vols in tight spot, but can Titans survive?

(WJHL) – Ok, last week was not my best effort as I missed four out of my five picks. Hopefully, this week’s selection will allow me to redeem myself.

On the race track, Kyle Larson continues to prove he is head and shoulders above everyone else, especially on the mile and half speedways. This week, Larson is a serious threat to win again in the Hollywood Casino’s 400, but I’m going with the veteran Kyle Busch, who won this race back in March.

In the NFL, the Tennessee Titans shocked everyone including myself when they pulled the mild upset against the one-loss Buffalo Bills. It only gets tougher this week when the Kansas City Chiefs come to the Music City.

After a victory last week over the Washington football team, the Chiefs will look to keep it rolling, but since the Titans had success against the Bills’ Josh Allen, I think they’ll continue their defensive effort against Patrick Mahomes and pull out a close victory.

In college football, the Virginia Tech Hokies are turning into a dumpster fire, and the only guy feeling the heat is head coach Justin Fuente who appears to be on the hot seat. Last week, the Hokies offense didn’t show up to the stadium by scoring only 7 points in their loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Now, they close out a 4-game homestand against the Syracuse Orange, who are riding a 3-game losing streak, while the Hokies have back-to-back losses. Considering Syracuse’s losses were to Florida State, Wake Forest and Clemson by exactly 3 points in each game, the Orange will be a tough out for the Hokies.

In Greenville, SC the ETSU Buccaneers will try and bounce back from their first loss of the season last week at Chattanooga when they face the Furman Paladins. Finding a win at Furman will be no easy task since the Bucs are 8-27 all-time against Furman, including 1-4 since bringing back football in 2015. ETSU is also just 2-8 in the last 10 meetings with the Paladins and 2-16 in Greenville.

Head coach Randy Sanders talked about not allowing Chattanooga to beat you twice, so that’s why I think the Bucs pull out a close victory over the Paladins to keep their SoCon championship hopes alive.

Finally, the Tennessee Volunteers, who showed signs of life last week in their loss to the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, will climb up the AP Top 25 poll when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Volunteers have never beaten Alabama head coach Nick Saban since he arrived, and that streak will continue to grow on Saturday. Despite the fact that the Vols are the most successful team against Alabama in college football history, the all-time series is still skewed in the favor of the Crimson Tide.