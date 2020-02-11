Kat Deal Named New Greeneville General Manager

1  of  14
Deal served as the Johnson City Cardinals assistant general manager the past two years

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A year after finishing last in the Appalachian League West division with a 26-41 record, the Greeneville Reds announced Kat Deal is the new general manager on Monday.

The Bluefield alum worked as the Johnson City Cardinals assistant general manager the past two seasons and also has experience with the Bluefield Orioles and Roger Dean Stadium as their Director of Corporate Sales and Marketing.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management with a double minor in Strength and Conditioning and Drug Education at Bluefield. She was also part of the volleyball team.

It won’t take long for Deal to encounter her former team as the Reds host the Cardinals for their home opener on June 25.  

