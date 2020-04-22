K-State transfer David Sloan officially joins ETSU

The Louisville averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in 19.4 minutes per game with Kansas State last season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team continued to bolster its lineup this offseason by adding former Kansas State guard David Sloan.

The Buccaneers made the addition of the Louisville native official on Wednesday, who actually Tweeted his commitment to East Tennessee on Monday.

I want to thank all the schools that have recruited me, I want to thank GOD because without him none of this could be possible. shoutout to the ones that’s going to criticize me it’s apart of life! I got a family to feed🖤💛 #RIPQUAY! #RIPRED! pic.twitter.com/v2rVtt7lM8 — David Sloan (@dsloan_4) April 20, 2020

Sloan played two seasons at John A. Logan College where he was regarded as one of the top NJCAA players. Sloan was one of three players in all levels of college basketball to average a double-double with points/assists in 2018-19, chalking up 16.1 points and 10.2 assists per game.

While he was a Vol, Sloan was teammates with current Buccaneer Vonnie Patterson and it’s also the same program that produced former ETSU standout Devontavius Payne.

During Sloan’s junior season at Kansas State, he averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. He played in all 32 games, making nine starts and scored in double figures in three of those starts, including a season-high 17-points against Kansas.