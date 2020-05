JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With sports currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports fans are missing out on that competitive action.

The News Channel 11 Sports team is bringing that back, at least in the virtual world. Jesse Krull and Michael Epps will play a video game every week and bring you the results.

This week’s game: NBA 2K20, playing with the ETSU and UT men’s basketball teams.

JUST GAMING WITH JHL: @JesseKrullWJHL and I found some custom @NBA2K rosters and played with @ETSU_MBB and @Vol_Hoops this week. Kingsport native @fulkerson_john had a big game but @ball_bo and the Bucs stepped up. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/VnvZXKFIfM — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) May 4, 2020

Feel free to email jkrull@wjhl.com and mepps@wjhl.com with suggestions on games to play.