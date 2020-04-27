‘Just Gaming with JHL’ Week 3 – The Masters

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With sports currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports fans are missing out on that competitive action.

The News Channel 11 Sports team is bringing that back, at least in the virtual world. Jesse Krull and Michael Epps will play a video game every week and bring you the results.

This week’s game: Tiger Woods PGA Tour ’13, playing with Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson at The Masters.

Feel free to email jkrull@wjhl.com and mepps@wjhl.com with suggestions on games to play.