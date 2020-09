The three day, 54 hole event took place at Pawley Island, South Carolina

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain native Bryson Hardin continued to shine on the links as the Tri-Cities native won the National Junior Golf Association National Championship.

The Cloudland Elementary School fifth grader shot rounds of 85, 90, and 81 to capture the top prize by 17 strokes.