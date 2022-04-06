BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee High football team found its new head coach with former Viking standout and former assistant being introduced as the new head man at the high school on Tuesday.

Holt as been on the staff since 2018 and know he’s always wanted to be the man in charge in Bristol.

“I got my dream job to play ball here Viking football means the world to me worked really hard to get back here to be the heads football coach here. We are going to focus on few things, number one will be discipline. We have to be discipline all aspects of the game whether it’s in the locker rook or on the field.

The Vikings went 3-7 last season, which marked the first losing season for the Vikings since 2016. Holt mentioned it’ll be important to key on the basics of the sport.

“We have to be as simple as we can and discipline and simplicity go together and the constancy will follow and it you are discipline and your simple the consistency side will take care of itself.