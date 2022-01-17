Josh Heupel honored as Steve Spurrier First Year Coach of the Year

Heupel is the only two-time winner of the award, taking it back in 2018 as UCF's head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee saw plenty of success in the first year of the Josh Heupel era, but the Volunteers weren’t the only ones taking notice with Rocky Top’s head man being a co-recipient of the Steve Spurrier Award, given annually to the nation’s best first-year coach.

Heupel was joined by fellow SEC coach, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, as the the Football Writers Association of America made the announcement on Monday.

Former Science Hill standout and Heisman winner Steve Spurrier presented the award to both Heupel and Beamer via zoom.

This isn’t the first time Heupel brought home the distinguished honor with the Volunteers head coach winning the award in 2018 when he coached UCF to a 12-1 record, including a birth in the Fiesta Bowl.

Heupel set the bar high heading into his second season as he set a program record for points scored in a season, racking up 511. The Volunteers went 7-6, making it to the Music City Bowl with the nations seventh best scoring offense (39.3 ppg) and ninth in total offense (474.9 ypg) in FBS.