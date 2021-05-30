Josh Dobbs holds youth football camp in Knoxville; Kingsport camp set for next month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Like everyone else because of the COVID-19 pandemic, VFL Joshua Dobbs had a quiet summer last year. Normally, he’s holding football camps until he reports for NFL training camp.

Knoxville was pumped up to have Dobbs back in town Saturday for his annual youth football camp at Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex. Kids learned fundamental skills with drills and football lectures, and learned about true sportsmanship from an NFL quarterback.

They also took home a goodie bag with a souvenir autograph, a Josh Dobbs Flexwork Football Camp t-shirt and more.

The camp is open for public registration for kids ages 6-16.

Young football players here in the Tri-Cities are looking forward to his return to Northeast Tennessee next month. His Kingsport youth football camp will be held on June 24 at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

Learn more and sign up here!