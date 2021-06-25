Josh Dobbs gives back to the Tri-Cities by hosting annual football camp

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs made a stop in the Tri-Cities with his annual football camp taking place at Dobyns-Bennett High School Thursday afternoon.

The event was supposed to happen in Kingsport in 2020, but it had to get postponed with Covid constrictions. Campers came out in full force this year though with over 200 kids taking the field to learn from the current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

Dobbs, who just wrapped up a camp of his own with the Steelers, knows how important it is to give back to the community, especially on the field.

“I was attending a lot of camps growing up, learning how to play football and just learning to come out here, have fun and get better,” Dobbs said. “So to be here now at this stage, hosting my own camps with a great turnout today here in Kingsport.”

“It’s really humbling to see all the support, to see all the joyful campers as well, so I’m just honored to be here and honored to share the game with some of the kids.”