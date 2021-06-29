Josh Dobbs ‘excited’ about Heupel era in Tennessee

Dobbs discussed the future of the Volunteers program at his football camp in Kingsport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Josh Dobbs was part of the Tennessee football team, the quarterback led the Volunteers to a 22-15 overall record in four years, while winning three-straight bowl games.

Since his departure, Tennessee has only chalked up 20 wins, including just one bowl game victory. Despite the Volunteers not having a lot of bright spots the past couple of years, the former Volunteer has plenty of confidence in the new head coach.

“I’m excited to see what they do. I know they’ll be a young team this year. Coach Heupel has been successful everywhere he’s been,” Dobbs said. “Hopefully he can bring that success and swagger to the University of Tennessee and get us back on track.”

The Volunteers kick off their season on Thursday versus Bowling Green on September 2.