Jordan King, ETSU offense explodes as Buccaneers rebound against WCU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unlike its contest on Saturday against Wofford, ETSU had no problem filling up the box versus Western Carolina as the Buccaneers rolled for a 87-69 victory Monday night at Freedom Hall.

A game after three out of the five starters combined to score seven points, four out of the five ETSU starters scored in double figures. Guard Jordan King led the charge with a game-high 23 points, going nine of 13 from the field including five of nine on three’s.

King finished with just three points on one of eight shooting in the Wofford loss, but he knew that lack of production wasn’t going to last long.

“I just went into that shoot around today and those guys kept telling me to shoot the ball and they always have confidence in me, so that’s what I’m going to do is keep shooting,” King said.

Guard Ledarrius Brewer, who chalked up seven points against the Catamounts, echoed his teammates words.

“Jordan is a great shooter, we’ve seen him practice countless days, practice countless three’s. So when a guys is putting that much work in, you have to reward him with three’s and what he does,” Brewer said.

Forward Ty Brewer chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds with David Sloan recording his first ETSU double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. Guard Mohab Yasser tallied 11 points and four boards while forward Jaden Seymour registered 10 points and six rebounds.

Head coach Desmond Oliver mentioned how the Buccaneers were able to control the pace for most of this game, something they weren’t able to do against Wofford.

“We were the most dominant team inside the paint, they were a pretty small team psychically, that was the difference and they wanted to run with us,” Oliver said. “I wish Wofford wanted to play that way, we’re elite in transition.”

The Buccaneers look to make it two-straight SoCon victories when they travel to Furman on Wednesday.