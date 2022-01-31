Jordan King captures SoCon Player of the Week honors

The guard averaged 25 points in the Buccaneers two games this past week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State sophomore guard Jordan King was named the conferences player of the week on Monday, the first time a Buccaneer has earned the award this season.

The Siena transfer filled up the boxscore this past week, averaging 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in nearly 35 minutes of action in the Buccaneers two games. During that stretch, he connected on 53 percent of his shots, including 46 percent from beyond the arc.

In ETSU’s loss to VMI this past Saturday, King dropped seven three-pointers, the most since Patrick Good set a school record with 11 back in 2019 against Western Carolina.

King and the rest of the squad will look to snap their three-game skid when they travel to Western Carolina on Wednesday.