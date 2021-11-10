Johnson pulls away from Milligan to spoil home opener

The Buffs are still searching for their first win after a 84-68 loss

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan only trailed by three points after the first 20 minutes, but Johnson dashed any Buffs hopes of winning when they outscored their counterparts 47-34 in the second half to seal a 84-68 win Tuesday night at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

Guards Levontae Knox and Sami Sanad each finished with a team-high 16 points while Knox hauled in nine rebounds with Sanad chipping in seven boards.

Forward Josh Thomas also turned in a solid night by tallying 13 points and six rebounds with guard Finn McClure chalking up 12 points.

Johnson was led by guard Miles Long, who recorded a game-high 22 points and six rebounds. Hampton alum Coby Jones turned in a solid stat line in front of family and friends with 17 points and five rebounds.

The Buffs look to snap their three-game losing streak when they travel to St. Andrews on Thursday.