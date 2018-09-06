Johnson Co. quarterback Nathan Lane is the week three player of the week

Johnson County had dropped to 1-1 on the season following a lost to Hampton two weeks ago. but the Longhorns were able to right the ship last Thursday with a big win over Chuckey-Doak, 43-23.

“That was very important for our season,” said running back Nathan Lane. “We needed that. now we’re in the driver’s seat for our conference.”

The Longhorns were led by senior Nathan Lane, who found the end zone four times on Thursday night. he took back a kickoff 94 yards for a score. He also had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown, accounting for 222 all-purpose yards. a versatile weapon that one man certainly knows how to utilize.

“It’s big,” said Johnson County head coach Don Kerley. “He’s got good hands and he’s real fast, so that helps. if we just get him the ball in space he can make some things happen.”

“Coach knows how to play me, that’s true,” said lane.”

Johnson County had a big target on their back entering the year after going unbeaten in conference play last season. the team feels they may have been a little overconfident heading into the season but lane believes that loss to Hampton came at the perfect time to regroup and refocus this longhorn squad.”

“I think that loss to Hampton just kind of boosted us,” Lane said. “just to come out here and work harder and get it done. had to get that out of our system.”

“We went 10-0 last year and these guys were coming back and wanting to do the same thing,” said Kerley, “but I felt like we played a little tight, but we were fortunate enough to get the conference win and that’s important too. So we’re excited about our victory and hopefully can build on it.”

