JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As pickleball continues to grow in popularity, Visit Johnson City has partnered with Southern Pickleball to bring the inaugural Tennessee Pickleball Association (TPA) State Championship to Johnson City.

The championship will take place at Memorial Park Community Center on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The tournament is open to pickleball players of all ages and skill levels. Registration is $60 for one day and an additional $15 to play both days.

“Southern Pickleball hosted its first tournament in Tennessee in April 2023 and are returning to host the Tennessee State Championship tournament here in September 2023,” Senior Services Manager Deb Fogle said. “Just as we are seeing the explosion of pickleball in our area I am also seeing the age of players younger and younger learning the game of pickleball and I believe the growth will only continue.”

To register, click here.