Johnson City native to umpire tonight’s Braves-Dodgers game

Sports

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (WJHL) — A Johnson City native will be behind home plate in tonight’s National League Championship Series game between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Will Little, a former Science Hill Hilltopper who also played baseball at Milligan College, will umpire tonight’s game.

Little began his career in the Appalachian League in 2007 before working his way up the minor leagues.

He has been a full-time MLB umpire since 2015.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. ET. Atlanta leads the series 1–0.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories