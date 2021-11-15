Johnson City native BJ Edwards signs with Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City native and Knox Catholic guard BJ Edwards officially committed to the University of Tennessee by signing his National Letter of Intent Sunday afternoon.
The four-star guard committed to Tennessee all the way back in July after taking an official visit in late June. Other official visits included Wake Forest and Florida. The Volunteers were selected over Virginia Tech, Georgia, Vanderbilt, the Demon Deacons and Gators.
Edwards becomes the first signee of the 2022 class and he’s been pretty open with Barnes since committing to the Volunteers this summer.
“My conversations were good, honest. Nothing like sugar-coating it or anything. He just told me that I’m not gonna start automatically. I gotta come in work for my spot and that’s really what got me too.