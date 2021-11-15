Johnson City native BJ Edwards signs with Tennessee

The future Volunteer is ranked No. 68 overall in the 247Sports ratings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City native and Knox Catholic guard BJ Edwards officially committed to the University of Tennessee by signing his National Letter of Intent Sunday afternoon.

The four-star guard committed to Tennessee all the way back in July after taking an official visit in late June. Other official visits included Wake Forest and Florida. The Volunteers were selected over Virginia Tech, Georgia, Vanderbilt, the Demon Deacons and Gators.

110% committed 🍊🍊thank you to all my family for support ,coaches for making me better and always being there , friends for the good laughs and funny times. And to Rick Barnes and the whole coaching staff I’m so excited and happy and ready to work ! #Govols STAYING HOME pic.twitter.com/Kb6W1ghxf4 — Brian Edwards Jr (@BJ_Edwards5) July 1, 2021

Edwards becomes the first signee of the 2022 class and he’s been pretty open with Barnes since committing to the Volunteers this summer.

“My conversations were good, honest. Nothing like sugar-coating it or anything. He just told me that I’m not gonna start automatically. I gotta come in work for my spot and that’s really what got me too.