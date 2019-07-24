Johnson City Country Club makes changes to practice range

Johnson City, TN — The Johnson City country club is nearly 100 years old and the course has set the standard for a lot of courses in the area.

Even though it’s one of the best golfing expereinces in the Tri-Cities community, the course is making some important changes.

The country club broke ground on a new practice facility, which is the start of the process of restoring the course. even though it hasn’t even been a day, the changes in the practice area are obvious





During the day, the driving range area was getting dug up, while the practice green was getting cut up, but the course isn’t letting some grass go to waste instead using it on other areas of the course

Even though it looks rough now there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the finished product.







“What we’re doing is adding, another pool, a 19th hole, this is going to be an entertainment center for people that work the five o’lock today that can come out with their children and play and practice, whatever and for our members to improve their short game.”

“It’s been two or three years in the making, the original master plan was done back in 2014, so it’s been a long time and it’s super exciting for the members hip to see this groundbreaking today and to get moving forward on the next 100 years oft he golf club.”