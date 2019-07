KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt committed a minor NCAA violation earlier this year by tweeting out his congratulations when the high school he attended won an Alabama state basketball title.

Pruitt tweeted "Congratulations Robi Coker and Plainview High School on back to back State Championships! #2muchblue #PLV" on March 1. The tweet was deleted 37 minutes later, after a compliance official noted that it constituted an impermissible endorsement of a high school team and its coach. Compliance officials met with Pruitt and the staffer overseeing the football program's Twitter accounts to discuss that particular rule, but that was the extent of any repercussions for his actions.