Last years Dirt Race win was the Penske Driver's only victory of the season

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The worlds best stock car drivers will now have to become dirt racers in the 2nd annual Food City dirt race on Easter Sunday.

When the dust settled last season Joey Logano found himself in victory lane with more experienced dirt racers in the event such as Kyle Larson.

Logano’s victory shocked everyone. but this time around Logano knows he will not sneak up on anyone.

“It’s my favorite track I love Bristol whether it’s dirt or concrete I don’t care it’s a bad ass facility and I’m excited about being there and trying to get another dirt win,” Logano said.

“I had never raced dirt before last year and a couple of dirt races before we get ready for Bristol just understanding whet the dirt does and what you need to do I feel far more prepared that I was last year which I still don’t fell better prepared but I feel better than I did last time.”