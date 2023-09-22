SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (WJHL) — In her first high-level NCAA cross country test, former Science Hill standout Jenna Hutchins finished 8th at the Bill Dellinger Invitational to help 6th-ranked Brigham Young University (BYU) to an easy win over host Oregon.

Hutchins, a red shirt freshman, covered the 6,000-meter course in 20:18.5 as BYU placed seven runners in the top 15. Its five scoring runners were fourth, fifth, eighth, 12th and 13th for an easy 42-point win. The lowest team scores are the best in cross country.

Jenna Hutchins (right) packed with teammates at the Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield, Ore. Friday. Hutchins finished eighth overall as sixth-ranked BYU easily won the meet. (BYUPhoto)

Oregon was second with 78 points, followed by Cal-Poly with 122 and Oregon State with 148. Oregon State senior Kaylee Mitchell won the race in 19:37.2 and was followed by two UC-Davis runners who were 18 seconds behind her.

2022 All-Americans Lexy Halladay-Lowry and Aubrey Frentheway passed Hutchins in the final 1,000 meters to finish fourth and fifth in 20:01.5 and 20:05.6.

Hutchins was fourth at the fourth and final split, four seconds ahead of Halladay-Lowry and seven ahead of Frentheway, who are both seniors. She ran her final section in 4:39.7, allowing all the other top 20 runners to gain ground on her.

It was Hutchins’ first NCAA competitive cross-country race at 6,000 meters. She won BYU’s Autumn Classic two weeks ago, but that was a 5,000-meter race — the same distance as high school races.

Hutchins was the highest-placing freshman in the meet, finishing 25 seconds ahead of teammate Grace Hutchison, 28 seconds ahead of Amelia Stacey of Cal-Berkeley and 32 seconds ahead of Katie Clute of Oregon, who finished 21st, 23rd and 25th, respectively.

BYU’s next meet is Oct. 14 just outside Charlottesville, Va. at the XC-23 Pre-Nationals Invitational.