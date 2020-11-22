Jenna Hutchins breaks national record in Alabama

The Science Hill junior became the first high school girl to clock under 16 minutes on a 5K course

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WJHL) – Jenna Hutchins came into Saturday’s RunningLane Cross Country Championships riding a six-race victory streak and winning by an average margin of a minute and a half, but she raised the dominance bar to a whole new level.

With her first place victory, the Science Hill junior became the first high school girl to break 16 minutes on a 5-K course when she clocked in at 15:58.42. She also broke national, state, course, and personal records. The second place finisher came in 58 seconds behind her.

Despite the uncertainty of 2020, the Johnson City native knew that if the conditions were right, she would find major success on Saturday.

“This whole season, I really felt fit and strong, but since there’s been a lot of unknowns with the Coronavirus, I’ve been taking on what’s come available, but if I knew I was on the right course on the right time with the right conditions, I was in conditions to run something really fast,” Hutchins said.

“I think my execution went really well for what I was initially planning. I knew there was going to be some runners from a lot of different parts of the nation coming here, so I knew I was going to have some competition, but I wanted to take it from the gun and make it a good, solid, comfortable pace.”