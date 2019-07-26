JC Cards head home after series win in Kingsport

Kingsport —

Francisco Justo recorded his second quality start of the year, but the Johnson City Cardinals dropped the series finale at Hunter Wright Stadium 7-2 vs. the Kingsport Mets Thursday.

The Cardinals return to TVA Credit Union Ballpark to begin a three-game series tomorrow vs. the Greeneville Reds. The homestand will feature postgame fireworks on Friday, a special Peppa Pig appearance presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union Saturday and a HuSTLe Hard T-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans on Sunday.

Saturday will also be a Sound Off Saturday presented by Campbell’s Morell Music. Fans are invited to come to the ballpark at 5:00 p.m. for live pregame music from the Lauren Cole Band on the concourse.

Justo allowed three runs (two earned) in seven innings of work while striking out a season-high eight Mets. He dropped to 2-2 on the season with the loss.

The Cardinals erased a 2-0 deficit in the seventh on an RBI single from Chandler Redmond and an RBI walk from Malcom Nunez. The team also left the bases loaded in the frame though. The Cardinals stranded seven baserunners in the game, six of them in scoring position.

Leading 3-2 in the eighth, the Mets added four more vs. Cardinal relief man Alex Gallegos. The four-run frame was highlighted by a three-run homer from Jaylen Palmer.

Brendan Hardy (1-1) earned the win in relief for the Mets despite allowing a pair of runs to tie the game in the seventh. He carded a scoreless eighth.

Nunez reached base three times and finished with three hits, including two doubles. Redmond also finished with a pair of hits, including a double, which was his 10th of the year. He is now tied for second in the Appalachian League in doubles behind only teammate Todd Lott (11). The series win was the fifth of the season for the Cardinals.

The Cards are expected to start RHP Julio Puello (2-2, 4.64 ERA) in Game 1 vs. the Reds. Greeneville is expected to counter with LHP Jose Salvador (2-3, 4.99 ERA). First pitch at TVA Credit Union Ballpark is slated for 6:30 p.m.