Jauan Jennings selected by 49ers in the seventh round

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native led the Volunteers with 969 yards and eight touchdowns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It took five rounds for another Vol to get taken off the board after defensive end Darrell Taylor got picked by the Seahawks, but Jauan Jennings will join his former teammate in the NFC West with the 49ers snagging Jennings.

The wide out played in 13 games, while racking up 969 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions. During his time in Knoxville, the Murfreesboro native played in 48 games while tallying 2,153 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The 49ers are coming off a trip to the Super Bowl after going 13-3 in the regular season. Jennings will be catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo, who finished with 3978 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. San Francisco didn’t have a wide receiver surpass more than 850 receiving yards and tight end George Kittle led the squad with 1,053.