Jason Witten excited for new opportunity with Raiders

LAS VEGAS (WJHL) – Jason Witten spent 16 seasons catching nearly thirteen thousand yards and 72 touchdowns in Dallas, but the Elizabethton native is laying claim to new land in the desert with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Witten signed a one -year, $4 million contract with the Jon Gruden squad this offseason and he views the 2020 season as a chance to show the league he’s still got plenty left in the tank.

“This was a unique opportunity for me as well to come here and I’m invigorated by this challenge and where I’m at in my career, it made a lot of sense from the fit, the role, the presence that I could have, I really didn’t overthink it,” Witten said.

The Raiders offense features quarterback Derrick Carr, running back Josh Jacobs, 2020 first round wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and fellow tight end Darren Waller, who tallied 1,145 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The former University of Tennessee might not be the first offensive option, but he’s ready for anything the Raiders throw at him.

“Just a great opportunity, go in there and compete and I’m very fortunate for that and I’ll challenge myself to play at a high level even where my age is, it’s been a lot of fun for me.”