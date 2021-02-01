Jason Witten announced as new head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Texas

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten ahead of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

(WJHL)- Newly retired NFL player and Elizabethton native Jason Witten has announced his next steps after retirement.

Witten has been announced as the new head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.

According to the school’s website they are a PreK-12 college-preparatory school.

News Channel 11 Sports confirmed the news with Witten’s brother.

The social media post from the school read in part, “Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior!”

Just last week, Witten told News Channel 11 Sports that he was planning to retire from the NFL after a 17-year career.

The former Tennessee Volunteer and current Las Vegas Raiders tight end said he will sign a one day contract and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He is signed up with the Raiders until March.