Jason Shay brings in Turner Battle as assistant coach, previously at UAB and Chattanooga

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- ETSU athletic officials have announced an addition to men’s basketball coach Jason Shay’s coaching staff.

Turner Battle, a former associate head coach at UAB in Birmingham, has been named as an assistant coach.

Battle has also held coaching positions in Buffalo and Chattanooga.

In a release issued Thursday ETSU officials said, “During his time in Birmingham, Battle helped guide the Blazers to four 20-plus win seasons and three postseason appearances, including a win over Iowa State in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. In Battle’s first season at UAB, the Blazers won 20 games and captured their first-ever Conference USA Tournament title.”

