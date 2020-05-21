Jason Shay brings in Turner Battle as assistant coach, previously at UAB and Chattanooga

Sports

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- ETSU athletic officials have announced an addition to men’s basketball coach Jason Shay’s coaching staff.

Turner Battle, a former associate head coach at UAB in Birmingham, has been named as an assistant coach.

Battle has also held coaching positions in Buffalo and Chattanooga.

In a release issued Thursday ETSU officials said, “During his time in Birmingham, Battle helped guide the Blazers to four 20-plus win seasons and  three postseason appearances, including a win over Iowa State in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. In Battle’s first season at UAB, the Blazers won 20 games and captured their first-ever Conference USA Tournament title.”

PREVIOUS STORYIt’s Official: ETSU names Jason Shay men’s basketball coach

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE