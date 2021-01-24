Jasmine Sanders scores a career-high 28 points in ETSU’s win over UNCG

The redshirt junior dropped 28 points in the Buccaneers first conference victory of the season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU redshirt junior guard Jasmine Sanders wanted to make sure the Buccaneers chalked up their first conference win of the season on Sunday as the Charlotte native scored a career-high 28 points in the 58-48 victory over UNCG Sunday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

Sanders also chipped in seven boards and she went 8-13 from the field. Helping her out was junior guard Kaia Upton, who added 10 points and four assists. Freshman guard Carly Hooks chipped in seven points.

The Spartans were led by freshman forward Khalis Cain, who tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds. Right behind her was senior guard Cece Crudup, scoring 12.

East Tennessee looks to keep the momentum going when the Bucs host Western Carolina next Friday and Sunday.