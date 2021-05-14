Jared Folks named AFCA First Team All-American

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee graduate linebacker Jared Folks received American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) First Team All-American honors Friday afternoon.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with a team-high 50 tackles, including 23 solo tackles and 27 assisted. Folks chalked up 4.0 tackles for loss, which was fourth on the team and recorded a sack during the spring season.

Well-deserved honor for the legend himself! Congrats to Jared Folks for earning his first All-American honor with an appearance on the @WeAreAFCA First Team!#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/QtOtMUNsnd — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) May 14, 2021

Folks became the first Buccaneer to earn either defensive or offensive player of the year honors since Mario Hankerson in 1997. Folks also earned a spot on the Coaches First Teal All-SoCon and the Media Second Team All-SoCon.