Jared Folks named AFCA First Team All-American

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee graduate linebacker Jared Folks received American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) First Team All-American honors Friday afternoon.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with a team-high 50 tackles, including 23 solo tackles and 27 assisted. Folks chalked up 4.0 tackles for loss, which was fourth on the team and recorded a sack during the spring season.
Folks became the first Buccaneer to earn either defensive or offensive player of the year honors since Mario Hankerson in 1997. Folks also earned a spot on the Coaches First Teal All-SoCon and the Media Second Team All-SoCon.