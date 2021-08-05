James Mitchell impressed with his improvement since starting at Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Former Union standout James Mitchell has grown numerous aspects of his game since starting his career in Big Stone Gap.

The current Virginia Tech tight end is coming off his best season in which he hauled in 26 balls for 435 yards and four touchdowns. Mitchell is impressed with what he’s seen from himself the past couple of seasons.

“It’s kind of been awesome to see my improvement over the years. Just having guys before me like Dalton King, Chris Cunningham, just guys pushing me and wanting me to do good honestly and that’s been a big part of it.”

Mitchell will continue to the raise the bar as he’s slated to be one of the best tight ends in the nation. Plenty of media outlets have the former Bear tabbed as a second to third round draft selection. He was also named to the All-ACC Preseason team. Mitchell credits some of success to his peers.

“The guys that I have in the room, they push me to be the best that I can be and trying to be the best that I can be for this team and my room specifically.”

Mitchell and the Hokies kick off their season against North Carolina on September 3.