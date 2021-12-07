James Mitchell declares for the NFL Draft

The Big Stone Gap native played in two games this season, finishing with five catches and one touchdown

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The 2021 season was far from what James Mitchell expected with the former Union standout playing in just two games before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Middle Tennessee State in the second game of the season.

Despite the lack of playing time, Mitchell announced via Twitter that he’s putting his name in the NFL Draft.

Before this season, there were publications that had the Big Stone Gap native getting selected anywhere from the fourth round to the first. The tight end finished with 42 yards and one touchdown on five catches.

Just a year ago, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had Mitchell as the third-best tight end in the draft behind Florida’s Kyle Pitts and Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth, who each are making their impact felt with their respective teams this season.