Jadeveon Clowney expected to sign with the Titans

The three-time Pro Bowler played for the Seattle Seahawks last season

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks smiles following a 27-10 victory against the Arizona Cardinals during the the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (WJHL) – Former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney is expected to call Nashville his new home as multiple reports say the former Houston Texan and Seattle Seahawk will sign with the Titans.

Mike Vrabel had the upper hand against some other front runners, like the New Orleans Saints, given the Titans head coach was on the Texans defensive staff for Clowney’s first three years of his pro career.

The three-time Pro Bowler had a solid season for the Seahawks last year, starting 11 games and chalking up 21 total tackles, three sacks and forcing four fumbles. Reports are saying it’s a one-year, $12 million contract.

