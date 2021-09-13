Jacob Saylors honored as Southern Conference Player of the Week

The running back tallied 173 all-purpose yards in the 45-14 win over UVA-Wise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State running back Jacob Saylors made history Monday afternoon by chalking up his first SoCon Offensive Player of the Week honor.

The Jasper, Tennessee native was all over the field against UVA-Wise Saturday night. He chalked up 173 all-purpose yards, which was the most during his time in Johnson City.

He tallied a team-high 75 rushing yards on six carries along with a score. The junior also tacked on 75 receiving yards, which was a career-high, on three catches with a touchdown as well.

First career Player of the Week honor for @Saylors1k, earning @SoConSports Offensive Player of the Week!#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/k6VDULy07A — ETSU Football (@ETSUFootball) September 13, 2021

Saylors and the rest of his teammates look to stay undefeated when they battle Delaware State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.