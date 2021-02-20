Jackson, Kentucky win 3rd in row, top No. 19 Tennessee 70-55

Volunteers struggle from the field, shooting 32.1% in the 15-points loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Jackson scored 16 points and Kentucky matched a season high with its third straight win, using an early run to top No. 19 Tennessee 70-55.

Redshirt junior Victor Bailey scored 18 points for Tennessee, which is 15-6. Redshirt senior John Fulkerson scored four points on one of seven shooting, nabbing seven rebounds.

The Wildcats improved to 8-13 overall and 7-7 in the SEC. Davion Mintz hit all five of his 3-point shots in the first half and finished with 15 points for Kentucky.

The Volunteers look to rebound when they travel to Vanderbilt on Wednesday.