Jack Rhea, two other Bucs gearing up for U.S. Amateur Championship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City native Jack Rhea, along with fellow ETSU golfers Shiso Go and Archie Davies are less than 24 hours away from taking the links at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort for the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship.

The schedule features two stroke play rounds, then the field will be cut down to just 64 players for a match play on Wednesday. Thursday will then feature both round of 32 and round of 16 match play with Friday and Saturday being reserved for the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. The Championship will wrap up with a 36-hole championship match on Sunday.