The Science Hill alum led the charge for the Bucs who finished the second round with a total score of 550 (-26)

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City native Jack Rhea tied a Tennessee Intercollegiate record and scored a career-best with a 63, along with ETSU tying a tournament record with a 269 second round score Saturday afternoon.

Other Buc golfers include Archie Davies, who improved 35 spots with 65 on the day. Shiso Go chalked up a score of four-under.

The Bucs lead by two strokes over Tennessee as they head into the final round on Sunday.