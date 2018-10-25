J.I. Burton quarterback Houston Thacker is the week 10 TV-11 player of the week

The J.I. Burton Raiders pushed their record to 6-2 Friday night, and it’s in big part to a big performance by their senior qb, Houston Thacker.

Friday night, J.I Burton headed into the half leading Castlewood 14-0. despite the lead, head coach Jim Adams told the team they weren’t playing up to par

“Told them at halftime that you’re playing the way you practiced. it resonated with some of them and I thought Houston done a real good job throwing the football, distributing it out.”

His senior qb answered the bell, launching an aerial assault, finishing the night with 236 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns.

“My guys were where they needed to be. the line’s blocking. we just regrouped and came back out in the second half and played and took care of business.”

Burton dropped its first two games this season to Union and Chilhowie, but has reeled off six straight wins since. The team credits that tough opening stretch for waking them up and getting them playoff ready.



“Offensively we played with both of those teams and if we keep winning and we get back to where we were last year we’re going to have to do it again against Chilhowie but I definitely think we can match up with anybody offensively.”

Houston and Burton have received national attention this season, but not the kind they wanted, on the wrong end of two Sportscenter plays the qb though, wasn’t fazed, because all that mattered was what the scoreboard said.

“My boys kind of gave me a hard time about it. everybody in the whole world knows that I got ran over but about 2,000 people know that we won the football game. we don’t care about that stuff. both of the games we were on Sportscenter, we won both the games and that’s what we’re worried about.”

