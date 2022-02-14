JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team has dropped six out of their last seven games, but that doesn’t mean the Buccaneers are giving themselves a fighting chance.

Every one of those defeats was by four points or fewer, which means that if the Buccaneers could’ve turned the tide on one or two possessions, the Johnson City squad could be one of the SoCon’s best teams.

Instead they’ve got to buckle down the next couple of weeks as the regular season comes to a close. The Buccaneers have two road games this week, Wednesday at Mercer and Saturday at the Citadel. East Tennessee State beat the Bears by eight on January 19 while the Bulldogs got the best of the Bucs by two on January 22.

As the Buccaneers gear up against these two squads, does it help squaring off against familiar foes?

“Yes and no. Yes because we kind of know what they’re going to run and who they’re main players are,” ETSU junior forward Ty Brewer said. “No because each team can make some key adjustments to how we beat them last time or how we played them last time.”

During the victory over the Bears, the Buccaneers shot 46.7% from the floor, including 43.5% from behind the arc, but this team believes they can improve that performance.

“Even though we pulled out the win, see what we can improve on throughout the game and things like that,” redshirt guard Ledarrius Brewer said. “It definitely helps that we played against them, because we know who to stop and what to look for and guys to watch out for during the game.”

With four games left on the regular season slate, the Buccaneers want to close out the season strong, but they know they have to buckle down on their end.

“We know what everyone is doing, but it just comes down to our game plan if we can execute it right,” sophomore guard Jordan King said. “We know what all these teams are going to do and what their players are going to do, if we don’t execute are game plan, we’re not going to win any games.”