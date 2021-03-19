‘I want this to be a players program’: Ohio State’s Simon Harris officially announced as ETSU women’s basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with ETSU athletics formally introduced Simon Harris as the new women’s basketball coach.

Harris, a former assistant coach at Ohio State University, will now lead the women’s program at ETSU.

He will take over a team that finished 4-16 this past season and has two of its key players sitting in the transfer portal.

ETSU athletics officials announced Coach Brittney Ezell would no longer lead the program earlier this month.

