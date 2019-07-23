HURLERS PILE UP 12 STRIKEOUTS, CARDS SALVAGE FINALE VS. BRAVES

JOHNSON CITY – The Cardinals ended the six-game homestand with a 7-4 victory over the Danville Braves Monday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Jose Moreno picked up the win, and Wilfredo Pereira picked up the save. The two combined for 12 strikeouts.

The Cards built an early lead with a three-run second and a two-run third. Aaron Antonini picked up two RBIs to put the Cardinals ahead in the second on a base hit with the bases loaded. Trejyn Fletcher posted the third run with a sacrifice fly to score Liam Sabino. Victor Garcia added a two-RBI double in the third to extend the Johnson City advantage to 5-2.

Moreno (2-3) overcame four walks in the first two innings to card a solid performance. He struck out eight while limiting the Braves (14-19) to two runs (two earned). He handed the ball to Pereira to start the sixth.

Pereira allowed a pair of Danville home runs but also struck out four in four innings of relief. He stranded two men aboard on a diving catch in right field by Carlos Soler to end the ballgame. The save was the second of the season for Pereira.

Zach Jackson provided insurance in the seventh with his second Johnson City homer of the year. His two-run blast was his fourth between his time in Johnson City and Peoria. Malcom Nunez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored plus his first double of the season.

Todd Lott also picked up a double, his Appalachian League-leading 11th of the season. The 9th-round selection from the University of Louisiana has now reached base successfully in each of his last 14 starts.

Much of the game took place in a light to steady rain. Despite a bleak weather forecast, the game began on time and did not experience any delays. Starter Mitch Stallings (3-3) suffered the loss for Danville after allowing five runs (five earned).

The Cardinals (16-16) will open a three-game series at Kingsport (15-17) Tuesday. First pitch vs. the Mets at Hunter Wright Stadium is slated for 11 a.m. ET. The Cardinals will start RHP Michael YaSenka (0-1, 0.47 ERA). The starter for Kingsport is TBA.