JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State junior pitcher Hunter Loyd was dealing against George Washington with the Knoxville native throwing a career-high 15 strikeouts in the 12-5 win Friday night at Thomas Stadium.

Loyd threw seven innings while giving up six hits, three runs (two earned) with two walks. There was a good chance it was going to be a good night for the Christian Academy of Knoxville alum when he threw an immaculate inning in the opening frame.

He also got plenty of help from the bats as well with designated hitter Noah Webb going 3-5 with five RBI’s and two runs. Left fielder Garett Wallace chalked up three RBI’s as well, finishing 1-3 on the night.

This was the 10th time the Buccaneers racked up 10 or more runs. The series continues on Saturday at 2 p.m.