Hot shooting from ETSU leads to historic win over VMI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU was letting it fly from behind the arc and VMI had no answer for the Buccaneers as the Tri-Cities team sunk a school-record 16 three’s in the 92-81 victory Monday night at Freedom Hall.

Redshirt junior guard Ledarrius Brewer was out in Saturday’s game against Furman, but the Mississippi native didn’t miss a beat as he racked up a team-high 23 points and five rebounds.

Three other players scored in double figures as redshirt freshman forward Damari Monsanto was a menace on both ends of the floor, chalking up 19 points and 14 boards. Senior guard David Sloan came off the bench to chip in 18 points and six assists. Junior guard Serrel Smith Jr. tallied 15 points and three assists.

The Keydets also had no problem filling up the boxscore with four starters reaching double figures as Greg Parham dropped a game-high 27 points along with five assists and four rebounds. Junior center Jake Stephens recorded 19 points and nine rebounds. Both freshman guard Trey Bonham and sophomore guard Kamdyn Curfman scored 13 points.

East Tennessee hopes to keep its winning ways going when it travels to Western Carolina on Wednesday.